India, China complete disengagement in Depsang, Demchok

India, China complete disengagement in Depsang, Demchok

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 30, 2024 17:14 IST
The disengagement process between India and China in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh was completed on Wednesday, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

 

"Disengagement between India and China in Desaang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh is completed. Coordinated patrolling is set to start by both sides soon. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali is set to happen tomorrow," said Army sources.

India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation, prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area.

On Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that frontier troops of both nations are engaged in "relevant work" in line with the agreement reached on border issues.

During a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that this work is progressing "smoothly."

When asked whether India and China had commenced troop withdrawals from friction points, Lin Jian said, "In accordance with the recent resolutions on border issues, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, progressing smoothly at present."

On October 21, India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four-year military standoff.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia, where both leaders welcomed the agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting followed an announcement from the ministry of external affairs regarding the new patrolling arrangements along the LAC in the India-China border areas.

The border standoff between India and China, which began in 2020 in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, was triggered by Chinese military actions and led to a prolonged strain on bilateral relations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
'We don't curate pitches, just...'
Kapil Dev joins hands with Andhra CM for golf boom
Credit cards get festive boost, spending increases 25%
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
