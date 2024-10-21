News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » India, China reach pact on patrolling in Depsang, Demchok

India, China reach pact on patrolling in Depsang, Demchok

Source: PTI
October 21, 2024 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

The foreign secretary said the Indian and Chinese negotiators were in touch over the last few weeks to resolve the remaining issues.

 

It is understood that the agreement pertains to patrolling in Depsang and Demchok areas.

The announcement on the breakthrough comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

Though there is no official announcement, it is expected that Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'
'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'
'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'
'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'
'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'
'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'
India can be mediator in Ukraine war: Ex-UK PM
India can be mediator in Ukraine war: Ex-UK PM
I am 100 per cent pain-free: Shami ready for Australia
I am 100 per cent pain-free: Shami ready for Australia
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Kazan, Where Modi Is Headed On Tue
Kazan, Where Modi Is Headed On Tue
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'

'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'

'China will have to untie the knot if...'

'China will have to untie the knot if...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances