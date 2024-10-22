News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » China confirms pact to end standoff with India in Ladakh

China confirms pact to end standoff with India in Ladakh

By K J M Varma
Last updated on: October 22, 2024 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit, in Brazil in 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

“Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

Now, the two sides have reached a resolution on the “relevant matters,” he said.

He added China will work with India to implement it but declined to provide details.

On the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit at Russia's Kazan, he said, “We will keep you updated if anything comes up.”

 

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too on Monday said Indian and Chinese soldiers will be able to resume patrolling in the way they had been doing before the border face-off began and the disengagement process with China has been completed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing in New Delhi, said the agreement was firmed up following negotiations by the two sides over the last several weeks and that it will lead to a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020.

"Over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums," the foreign secretary said.

"As a result of these discussions, agreement has been arrived at patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020," Misri added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'
'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'
'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'
'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'
Refreshed Australia eager to make amends against India
Refreshed Australia eager to make amends against India
Rahul vs Sarfaraz: Who will bat at No 5?
Rahul vs Sarfaraz: Who will bat at No 5?
Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge...' posters in Mum
Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge...' posters in Mum
Cricket, hockey, shooting, badminton dropped from CWG
Cricket, hockey, shooting, badminton dropped from CWG
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Will China Vacate Depsang, Demchok?

Will China Vacate Depsang, Demchok?

'China will have to untie the knot if...'

'China will have to untie the knot if...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances