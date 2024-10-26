News
India advises restraint after Israeli strikes in Iran

India advises restraint after Israeli strikes in Iran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2024 21:13 IST
India on Saturday said it was deeply concerned over the 'evolving escalation' in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

IMAGE: A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, on October 26, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

"Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

This comes after Israel carried out strikes on military sites in Iran on Saturday, further fuelling fears of a full-blown war between the two heavily armed countries.

 

Israel said the targeted facilities were used to make missiles fired at it, according to reports.

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond," the MEA said.

"We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer," it said.

The West Asia conflict was discussed in 'considerable details' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
