Israel vows to strike back as Iran fires 180 missiles

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday posted an illustration on his social media 'X' profile of a large underground weapons cache after firing over 180 ballistic missiles on Israel.

IMAGE: Rockets fly in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 1, 2024. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Khamenei captioned the post as 'Victory from God and a near conquest...'

In another post, he said, 'The strikes of the resistance front on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime will be more striking.'

Referring to Iran's missile strikes on Israel, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Iran made a big mistake, and it would pay for it.

At the start of the Security Cabinet Meeting, Netanyahu said that whoever attacks them, they will counter-attack.

In a post on X, he said, 'Iran made a big mistake tonight -- and it will pay for it.'

'Citizens of Israel, at the start of my remarks, I send condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the abhorrent terrorist attack in Jaffa and my best wishes for a quick recovery to the wounded. As in the missile attack, there was also a murderous guiding hand behind this terrorist attack - it came from Tehran,' he said through his official X account.

Netanyahu affirmed that Israel will exact a price for this attack.

'This evening, Iran made a big mistake - and it will pay for it. The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies. Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah or Mohsen. Apparently, there are those in Tehran who do not understand this either. They will. We will keep to the rule we have determined: Whoever attacks us - we attack them,' he said.

Netanyahu said that the attack by Iran failed.

'This evening, Iran again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack failed. It was thwarted thanks to Israel's air defence array, which is the most advanced in the world. I commend the IDF for the impressive achievement. It was also thwarted thanks to your alertness and responsibility, citizens of Israel. I also thank the US for its support in our defensive effort.'

He said that Israel was fighting the axis of evil everywhere.

'This is true wherever we fight the axis of evil. It is true in Judea and Samaria. It is true in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria - and it is also true in Iran. We are fighting the axis of evil everywhere, including in southern Lebanon and Gaza, where our heroic soldiers are active. Today, more than ever, the forces of light in the world must unite and work together against the ayatollahs' dark regime, which is the source of terror and evil in our region,' he said.

Netanyahu affirmed that he would do everything to achieve all of their war objectives, especially the return of all of our hostages, and ensure their existence and future.

He also said that the 'forces of light in the world' must stand for Israel.

"They must stand alongside Israel. The choice has never been more clear, between tyranny and freedom, between the blessing and the curse. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, I say to you, citizens of Israel: Israel has the momentum and the axis of evil is in retreat. We will do whatever needs to be done to continue this trend. To achieve all of our war objectives, especially the return of all of our hostages, and ensure our existence and our future. A good and safe year to you all," he said.

Yoav Gallant, Israeli Minister of Defence, said that those who attack Israel, pay a heavy price.

In a post on X, he said, "I spent this evening in the command and control center together with senior defense officials, closely watching the IDF's successful defense against the Iranian missile attack on Israel. Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the State of Israel, pay a heavy price." (ANI)

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, said that Israel is under attack from Iran.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel under attack from Iran. Israel will prevail. Iran's fanatic genocidal theocrats have made a fatal mistake."

Speaking about Iran's large-scale attack, Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences.

"Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel. There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel and some other hits in the southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States. Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences," he said.

Hagari added that they will respond to the attack whenever and however they choose.

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel. Iran and its proxies have been attacking Israel since the 7th of October on seven fronts. Iran and its proxies seek the destruction of Israel. The Israel Defence Forces will continue doing everything, everything necessary to defend the State of Israel and protect the people of Israel," he said.