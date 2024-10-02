'Deeply concerned': India calls for restraint amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

In its first reaction to fresh escalation of tensions in West Asia, India on Wednesday called for restraint by all sides and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

IMAGE: The Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen as projectiles fly through the sky, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, as seen from Jerusalem, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Jamal Awad/Reuters

India's comments came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit.

New Delhi said it is deeply concerned over the escalating security situation in West Asia and called for addressing all issues through "dialogue and diplomacy".

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," it said in a statement.

India also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

In an advisory, the MEA also urged the Indian nationals presently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian embassy in Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran will "pay" for the missile strikes.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region," the MEA said.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in Israel.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," it said.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters," it said.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.