Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India

Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 14, 2023 13:15 IST
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

IMAGE: Income Tax department surveys the BBC office in Delhi. Photograph: ANI

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

 

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

