In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered India's full support in fostering peace in West Asia during discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as both nations solidified strategic partnerships in energy and defence.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a guard of honour on his arrival, in Abu Dhabi on Friday. UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also present. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi offered India's support to bring peace to West Asia during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

India and the UAE signed agreements to strengthen strategic collaborations in the areas of energy security and defence.

The agreements aim to enhance India's petroleum reserves and ensure a long-term supply of LPG.

Discussions also covered trade, investment, technology, and the evolving situation in West Asia.

Energy security is a central theme, given rising instability in the Gulf region and concerns over oil supplies.

India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, during his talks with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as both sides signed agreements to firm up strategic collaborations in the areas of energy and defence.

The Modi-Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after the prime minister landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour that also includes four European countries.

We condemned the attacks on the UAE, Modi said in his opening remarks in the meeting with the UAE leader.

The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

Modi further said, "The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable". But 'the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy', he said.

India's Role in West Asia Peace Efforts

The prime minister highlighted how the impact of the West Asia conflict is being felt globally, adding: "India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia."

During the meeting, the two leaders inked some important agreements.

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited -- a public sector company responsible for maintaining the country's strategic petroleum reserves -- has signed a deal with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co aimed at 'strategic collaboration', said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is aimed at energy security, enhancing India's petroleum reserves and potential cooperation on Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facilities, it said.

Strategic Agreements in Energy and Defence

The two leaders also signed a 'strategic collaboration' pact in LPG, aimed at long-term supply of the most widely used cooking gas in India, economic stability and energy partnership.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has heightened concerns in India over potential disruptions to crude oil and gas supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the country's energy imports.

India and the UAE have also signed the framework for a strategic defence partnership aimed at strengthening defence industrial collaboration, boosting innovation and sharing of technology, and strengthening national and regional security, the MEA said.

Broader Discussions and Future Cooperation

Friday's dicussions broadly revolved around 'energy, trade and investment, blue economy, technology including fintech, defence and people-to-people ties among others', the MEA said in a statement on social media.

"They also shared perspectives on the developments in West Asia and other global issues."

Agreements were also signed in the areas of shipping and advanced technology, it said.

Prime Minister Modi was received at the airport by Al Nahyan, reflecting the importance of the visit. The Indian leader was also accorded a guard of honour. In a special gesture, his aircraft was escorted by military jets of the UAE.

In a social media post, Modi thanked the UAE president for his "gracious gesture" in receiving him at the Abu Dhabi airport. "I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more," he said.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is also expected to hold talks focussing on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and detailed discussions on the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

Focus on Energy Security

Energy security is likely to be a central theme of the discussions, as India monitors rising instability in the Gulf region amid concerns over oil supplies and maritime trade routes.

The visit comes against the backdrop of widening differences among Gulf powers over oil production policies, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and regional alignments involving Israel and Iran.

The changing geopolitical dynamics in West Asia -- increasingly shaped by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran -- have added fresh complexity to India's strategic and diplomatic calculations in the region.

The UAE's recent decision to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has also drawn attention, with analysts viewing the move as a sign of emerging strains within the oil producers' bloc and Abu Dhabi's attempt to pursue a more independent energy policy.

Following the UAE leg of the tour, Modi will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy for meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including trade, technology, investment and green transition initiatives.