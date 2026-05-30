'In Situation Room, to make final determination': Trump on Iran truce

Trump made it clear that any comprehensive settlement hinges on Tehran permanently relinquishing its nuclear ambitions, alongside the immediate, unconditional opening of Hormuz.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump leaves Marine One to board Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as he departs Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., May 22, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

In a development that could reshape West Asia's security landscape, US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will convene an emergency meeting in the White House Situation Room to make a final decision on a broad, multi-part peace deal with Iran.

Key Points The most technologically demanding aspect of the proposed arrangement involves the complete remediation of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb, Trump declared.

Trump confirmed that the final blueprint is now being debated at the highest levels of American military and intelligence command.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump outlined the rigid, unyielding terms under which the United States is prepared to permanently lift its unprecedented naval blockade, end hostilities, and orchestrate the highly complex excavation and destruction of Iran's deeply buried enriched nuclear materials.

The President made it explicitly clear that any comprehensive settlement hinges on Tehran permanently relinquishing its nuclear weapons ambitions, alongside the immediate, unconditional opening of the world's most critical oil chokepoint.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," Trump declared.

"The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Signalling an imminent end to the maritime standoff, Trump announced that commercial and international ships previously trapped by the U.S. Navy's defensive perimeter are free to depart

Trump continued, "Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of "heading home!" Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!"

The most technologically demanding aspect of the proposed arrangement involves the complete remediation of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles. According to the President, these materials, which he referred to as "Nuclear Dust" remain trapped deep underground beneath collapsed mountain ranges following a devastating U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bomber strike carried out 11 months ago.

"The enriched material, sometimes referred to as "Nuclear Dust," which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED."

Under the negotiated framework, the extraction of this hazardous material will be executed through a highly synchronised, high-tech international effort. Striking a hardline fiscal stance reminiscent of his long-standing criticism of past Western-led accords, Trump emphasised that the United States would not be offering financial payouts or releasing frozen assets as immediate leverage.

Trump confirmed that the final blueprint is now being debated at the highest levels of American military and intelligence command.

"No money will be exchanged until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The initial response filtering out of Tehran directly counters Trump's narrative. As Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signalled earlier today, Iran is completely unwilling to accept top-down mandates or unconditional ultimatums on its domestic energy programs, emphasising that they "have no trust in guarantees or words."

Iran's Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, said that Iran doesn't trust guarantees. They trust only actions.

In a post on X, he said, "1- We seize concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understand. 2- We have no trust in guarantees or words--only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts. 3- The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after."

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the text of a possible MoU between the US and Iran has been altered in recent days and is not yet final.