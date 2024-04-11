News
Heat wave comes under Modi's gaze, reviews steps

Heat wave comes under Modi's gaze, reviews steps

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 11, 2024 23:11 IST
Amid a forecast for extreme weather conditions in summer months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday reviewed the preparedness for heat wave conditions and called for all arms of governments at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a review meeting for preparedness for a heat wave-related situation, in New Delhi, April 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

An official statement said Modi chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during April-June, with high probability of such conditions in central western peninsular India.

 

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water, the statement said.

The timely dissemination of essential information, education and communication awareness material, especially in regional languages, through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon at the meeting, it said.

"Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the General Elections, it was felt that the advisories issued by the Health ministry and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely," it said.

Modi stressed upon the whole of government approach, and said all arms of the government at central, state and district levels, besides various ministries, need to work on this in synergy.

He also stressed upon awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals, highlighting the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.

The principal secretary to the prime minister, home secretary, officials from Indian meteorological department, and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact, the India meteorological department had said recently as the country prepares for the mammoth seven-phase general elections starting April 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
