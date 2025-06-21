'Yoga Is The Pause Button Humanity Needs'

Yoga leads people on a journey towards oneness with the world while International Yoga Day marks the beginning of the ancient practice for humanity where inner peace becomes global policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, June 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Addressing the 11th International Yoga Day participants in Vishakhapatnam, Modi said when India proposed June 21 to be celebrated as International Yoga Day in the United Nations, in a short time 175 countries accepted it.

After 11 years, yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world, he said, adding. "whether the Sydney Opera House or Everest or the span of the ocean, the message is that yoga is for everyone."

The PM said some tensions or others were happening around the world.

"My request to the world -- let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," he said.

Yoga, Modi added, leads us on a journey towards oneness with world.

Further, yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability, Modi said.

Yoga is a great personal discipline, also a system that takes people from 'Me to We' and is the pause button that humanity needs to breath, balance to become whole again, he added.

Modi later joined the volunteers to perform yoga.

"I am thanking our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga popular not only in India (but also) across the world," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who also spoke at the event, said.

"He started International Yoga Day through the United Nations and made Yoga a global wellness movement."