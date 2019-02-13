In Lok Sabha, Mulayam wishes to see Modi as PM again

Last updated on: February 13, 2019 22:53 IST

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader with folded hands.

The ‘blessings’ for Modi by Yadav that left opposition members squirming come at a time when his son Akhilesh Yadav has joined hands with arch rival Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party to challenge BJP in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

UP accounts for 80 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats.

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.

And pointing to Modi, Mulayam said he wishes that the BJP leader comes back as the prime minister, remarks that drew applause from the treasury benches.

"I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," said Yadav, with United Progressive Alliance chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by his side.

Gandhi appeared flustered with Yadav's remark.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance members lustily cheered Yadav with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as he praised Modi for making efforts to take everyone along.

"I congratulate him (Modi) for making efforts to take everyone along," Yadav said, adding the prime minister has done good work.

Modi acknowledged the SP patriarch's praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Yadav's ‘blessings’ when he took the floor to deliver his speech.

“There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him."

Mulayam later ducked questions on his praise for Modi when he was mobbed by reporters while leaving the Lok Sabha.