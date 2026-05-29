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Home  » News » In India, there's an absolutely crazy love for Israel: Netanyahu

In India, there's an absolutely crazy love for Israel: Netanyahu

By Harinder Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 13:08 IST

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises India as a 'huge power' with a unique and strong affection for Israel, underscoring the deepening ties between the two countries.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

IMAGE: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/Pool via Reuters

Key Points

  • Benjamin Netanyahu describes India as a 'huge power' with 'crazy love' for Israel.
  • Netanyahu highlights India as a key example of Israel's expanding international partnerships.
  • The Israeli PM acknowledges strong support from India despite global delegitimisation efforts.
  • Netanyahu has often highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described India as a 'huge power' where there is 'an absolutely crazy love for Israel' despite what he called efforts to delegitimise the Jewish state elsewhere.

Netanyahu Highlights Growing India-Israel Partnership

Speaking at a leadership programme in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, Netanyahu further cited India as a key example of Israel's expanding international partnerships, as he discussed Israel's international relationships and efforts to broaden its diplomatic partnerships.

 

The remarks came amid a fragile geopolitical situation in West Asia, with Israel facing security challenges on multiple fronts and seeking to strengthen ties with partners beyond its traditional allies.

India's Support Amidst International Criticism

"We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space. And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India," Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.

Referring to international criticism of Israel, he said: "I will say this: we face delegitimisation in much of the world...but not in India. In India, there is an absolutely crazy love for Israel, truly crazy. I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else."

Netanyahu's Rapport With Modi

In the past, Netanyahu has often highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoken about the strength of ties between India and Israel. In earlier remarks, he described India as "enormously powerful" and mentioned growing cooperation across a range of sectors.

Harinder Mishra in Jerusalem
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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