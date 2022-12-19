News
Rediff.com  » News » In India reality means corruption, dirty roads: Narayana Murthy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2022 09:31 IST
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Sunday said in India, reality means corruption, dirty roads and pollution among others, whereas in Singapore it means clean road and no pollution.

IMAGE: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing students at GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) at Rajam in Vizianagaram district, on its Silver Jubilee Year celebrations, Narayana Murthy said one should look at a lacunae as an opportunity for change and 'imagine yourself as a leader, and not wait for somebody else to take it.'

He said reality is 'what you make.'

"In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution and many times no power. However, reality in Singapore means clean road, no pollution and lots of power. Therefore, it is your responsibility to create that new reality”, a press release from GMR quoted Narayana Murthy as saying.

 

He further said young minds should develop the mindset to bring about change in the society, learn to put interest of the public, society, and nation first, above their own personal interest.

Citing the example of GMR Group Chairman G M Rao, he urged the students to take inspiration from him and “become an entrepreneur whenever possible and create more jobs. As creation of more jobs is the only solution to remove poverty and help the less privileged.”

GMR Group Chairman G M Rao said Narayana Murthy has been an inspiration and motivation for aspiring youth. “You are an inspiration for my team, all the students and the faculty.”

The GMRIT was founded in 1997. The institution, run by the GMR Group's Corporate Social Responsibility arm -- GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), is celebrating its 25th year of inception.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
