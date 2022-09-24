News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India 'stalled' during UPA-era, says Narayana Murthy

India 'stalled' during UPA-era, says Narayana Murthy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 24, 2022 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Information Technology giant Infosys, has lamented that economic activities in India were 'stalled' and decisions were not taken by the Manmohan Singh government in time in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance-era.

IMAGE: Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy. Photograph: ANI photo

During his interaction with young entrepreneurs and students at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Friday, Murthy expressed confidence that young minds can make India a worthy competitor of China, the world's second largest economy.

"I used to be on the board of HSBC in London (between 2008 and 2012). In the first few years, when China was mentioned two to three times in the boardroom (during meetings), India's name would be mentioned once," said the well-known businessman in response to a question on where he sees India in the future.

 

"But unfortunately, I don't know what happened (to India) afterwards. (Former PM) Manmohan Singh was an extraordinary individual and I have tremendous respect for him. But, somehow, India stalled (during UPA-era). Decisions were not taken and everything was delayed," said Murthy.

The IT czar said when he left HSBC (in 2012), India's name hardly found a mention during meetings, while China's name was taken nearly 30 times.

"So, I think it is your (young generation) responsibility to make people mention India's name whenever they mention any other country's name, particularly China. I think you people can do that," said Murthy.

The former Infosys chairman said there was a time when most Westerners looked down upon India, but today, there is a certain level of respect for the country, which has now become the world's fifth largest economy.

According to him, the economic reforms of 1991, when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, and the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government's schemes like 'Make In India' and 'Startup India' have helped the country gain ground.

"When I was of your age, there was not much responsibility because not much was expected from neither me nor India. Today, there is an expectation that you will take the country forward. I think you people can make India a worthy competitor of China," said Murthy.

The software industry veteran said China has left behind India by a huge margin in just 44 years.

"China is unbelievable. It (Chinese economy) is six times larger than India. In 44 years, between 1978 and 2022, China has left India behind so much. Six times is not a joke. If you make things happen, India will get similar respect to what China is getting today," said Murthy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is the Modi regime looking like UPA II?
Is the Modi regime looking like UPA II?
EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT
EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT
Why Modi Is Delaying The Census
Why Modi Is Delaying The Census
How Karthik is able to deliver under pressure...
How Karthik is able to deliver under pressure...
Nominations for Congress presidential poll begins
Nominations for Congress presidential poll begins
Russia disses West over Modi's remark to Putin
Russia disses West over Modi's remark to Putin
PFI wants to establish Islamic rule in India: NIA
PFI wants to establish Islamic rule in India: NIA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Cong's Manish Tewari slams UPA for 26/11 response

Cong's Manish Tewari slams UPA for 26/11 response

EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success

EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances