News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In Gujarat, BJP promises free education, Uniform Civil Code implementation

In Gujarat, BJP promises free education, Uniform Civil Code implementation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2022 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for next month's Gujarat assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

IMAGE: BJP president JP Nadda during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat assembly elections, in Gandhinagar on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In the manifesto, which was released in Gandhinagar by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

 

It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'
'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'
'BJP is beatable in Gujarat'
'BJP is beatable in Gujarat'
Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?
Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?
ISRO places Oceansat, 8 other satellites into orbit
ISRO places Oceansat, 8 other satellites into orbit
COP27 Does Little On Climate Change
COP27 Does Little On Climate Change
India's Powerplay batting in focus in must-win 2nd ODI
India's Powerplay batting in focus in must-win 2nd ODI
The FUNNIEST ANIMAL PIX!
The FUNNIEST ANIMAL PIX!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will Gujarat Be A Cake Walk For BJP?

Will Gujarat Be A Cake Walk For BJP?

'Modi cannot afford to lose Gujarat'

'Modi cannot afford to lose Gujarat'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances