In Gujarat, BJP promises free education, Uniform Civil Code implementation

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for next month's Gujarat assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

IMAGE: BJP president JP Nadda during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat assembly elections, in Gandhinagar on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In the manifesto, which was released in Gandhinagar by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.