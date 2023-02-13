News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In fourth such op, US shoots down another airborne object

In fourth such op, US shoots down another airborne object

By Lalit K Jha
February 13, 2023 08:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States on Sunday shot down another unidentified airborne object in its airspace, a day after it brought down a similar 'cylindrical' object over Canada.

IMAGE: An F-16 fighter from the United States Air Force (USAF). Image used only for representation. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

An F-16 fighter jet, at the direction of President Joe Biden, fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down the airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in US airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.

 

After the shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday, this is the third such shooting down of an unidentified airborne object in a week.

The previous two were shot down by US fighter jets in Alaska on Friday and one over Canadian airspace on Saturday.

Unlike the first balloon, which the US says is from China, the origin of the rest of the three has not been disclosed yet by US and Canadian authorities.

Biden ordered the shooting down of the airborne object on Sunday at the recommendation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation.

The location chosen for this shootdown afforded the opportunity to avoid impact on people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery, the Pentagon official said.

"There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected," he noted.

North American Aerospace Defense Command maintained a visual and radar track on the object after detecting it Sunday morning.

"Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more," Brig Gen Ryder said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chinese spy balloons have also targeted India: Report
Chinese spy balloons have also targeted India: Report
US overreacted by using force: China on balloon row
US overreacted by using force: China on balloon row
Another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
Another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
EPL: Rashford scores again as Man United win at Leeds
EPL: Rashford scores again as Man United win at Leeds
Asian Indoor: Indians smash their own national records
Asian Indoor: Indians smash their own national records
Chief justices appointed to 4 HCs; 2 to retire soon
Chief justices appointed to 4 HCs; 2 to retire soon
Rashmi Shukla among 3 cops promoted as DGP
Rashmi Shukla among 3 cops promoted as DGP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

US won't return balloon debris to China; Beijing reacts

US won't return balloon debris to China; Beijing reacts

China violated sovereignty of India, Japan: US

China violated sovereignty of India, Japan: US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances