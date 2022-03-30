News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran Khan loses majority as key ally strikes deal with Oppn

Imran Khan loses majority as key ally strikes deal with Oppn

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 30, 2022 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government received a major blow by the key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public rally in Islamabad . Photograph: ANI Photo

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PTI government lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament following the late-night development ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on April 3.

 

The joint opposition has 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government that has left with 164 MNAs.

Notably, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

Meanwhile, after Imran Khan alleged that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds, federal minister Asad Umar claimed that the PM is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims.

PM Imran had said during his rally, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
No-trust motion: Pak lawmakers under govt watch
No-trust motion: Pak lawmakers under govt watch
Pak political turmoil worsens ahead of no-trust vote
Pak political turmoil worsens ahead of no-trust vote
IPL: Williamson fined for SRH's slow over-rate
IPL: Williamson fined for SRH's slow over-rate
How To Handle Aggression At Work
How To Handle Aggression At Work
'We'll see': Biden suspicious of Russia pullback
'We'll see': Biden suspicious of Russia pullback
Petrol, diesel prices, once again, hiked by 80 paise
Petrol, diesel prices, once again, hiked by 80 paise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is Imran Khan's Exit Imminent?

Is Imran Khan's Exit Imminent?

Pak Army Asks Imran Khan to Quit After OIC Summit

Pak Army Asks Imran Khan to Quit After OIC Summit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances