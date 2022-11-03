News
Imran Khan injured in firing at Pak rally

Imran Khan injured in firing at Pak rally

By Sajjad Hussain
November 03, 2022 17:33 IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack.

 

The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured.

There are also reports that Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

Sajjad Hussain
