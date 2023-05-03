IMD forecasts cyclone in Bay of Bengal around May 9

A developing weather formation may turn into a summer cyclone in the Bay of Bengal around May 9 though details of its path and intensification have as yet not been assessed, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday. Photograph: @Indiametdept/Twitter

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the department's modelling indicate formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low pressure area actually forms on May 7.

However, there is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country's coast. Neveretheless, fishermen have bneen advised against venturing into the sea from May 7, he said.

Keeping in view the weather development, the Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

Mohapatra said a cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8.

“There is a good possibility of the circulation intensifying into a cyclonic storm while moving towards the central Bay of Bengal around May 9. The system is being constantly watched and monitored regularly,” he said.

Asked about the likely impact on Odisha coast, Mohapatra said no alert has been issued for it or any other place on the east coast.

The information on the cyclone is aimed at updating fishermen, oil explorers or any other commercial operations being carried out in the Bay of Bengal, he said, adding that there was no need for a panic.

However all cyclone prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. Districts and line departments along with the NDRF, ODRAF and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.

Mohapatra said April, May and June are considered as summer cyclone months, while September, October and November are monsoon cyclone months.

The east coast has witnessed three major summer cyclones -- Fani, Amphan and Yaas -- in the month of May in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.