'I'm sure we will...': Meloni's birthday wish for Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2024 20:27 IST
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X to wish a happy birthday to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday and said they will continue to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Apulia on June 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meloni, 47, who has been serving as the prime minister of Italy since October 2022, also shared a photograph of herself shaking hands with the Indian prime minister.

 

'Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi . I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us,' Meloni wrote on X.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat. He was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a historic third time on June 9, 2024.

Modi spent most of his day in Odisha during which he launched the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi recalled how he used to visit his mother on his birthday and take her blessings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
