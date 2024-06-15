Modi meets Meloni in Italy, here's what they discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Bari during which they discussed defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration.

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia on Friday. All photographs: ANI Photo

Modi arrived in Italy early Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni to participate in the G7 Outreach summit. This is his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term earlier this month.

'The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration,' said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year.

Modi thanked the Italian Government for recognising the Indian Army's contribution in Italian Campaign during WW-II and informed that India will be upgrading the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial at Montone in Italy.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the regular higher political dialogue and reviewed progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

While expressing happiness at growing trade and economic collaboration, they called for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, Space, S&T, telecom, AI and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. In this context, they welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks, the statement said.

'Both leaders look forward to joint activities to be implemented under Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative framework to fulfill their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also discussed important regional and global issues and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,' it said.

Taking note of the coordination under the 'Global Biofuels Alliance', the two leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent for Cooperation in Energy Transition which will boost bilateral cooperation in clean and green energy. They expressed happiness at the new Executive Programme of Cooperation for 2025-27 to promote joint research and development in Science & Technology.

The two countries enjoy strong people-to-people connect propelled by longstanding Indological studies tradition in Italy, which will be further strengthened with the establishment of the first ICCR chair on India studies at University of Milan. The two leaders called for an early implementation of the Migration and Mobility Agreement, which would facilitate mobility of professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, students, and researchers.

Meloni congratulated Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. Modi thanked her for the invitation to participate in G7 Outreach Summit and conveyed his appreciation for the successful conclusion of the Summit.

The G7 comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.