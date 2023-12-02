Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares 'Melodi selfie' with Modi

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during their meeting on sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Friday.

IMAGE: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni takes a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP28 Summit in Dubai. Photograph: @GiorgiaMeloni/X

"Good friends at COP28. #Melodi," Italian PM Meloni wrote in a post on Instagram.

Modi also posted a picture with his Italian counterpart and talked about efforts by the two countries for a sustainable and prosperous future.

"Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," Modi said in a post wrote on X.

Modi also met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UK PM Rishi Sunak among other leaders.

COP28 Summit is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

IMAGE: Modi interacts with Meloni at the COP28 Summit. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi participated in the World Climate Action Summit, the high-level segment of the COP28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Friday.

This is Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

During the summit, the PM noted that climate change has had an immense impact on the countries in the Global South.

He said that to fulfil the aspirations of the Global South, climate finance and technology are essential.

He also underlined that countries in the Global South, including India, have a smaller role to play in climate change but the impact of climate change on them is immense.