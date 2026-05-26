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Home  » News » I'm a big, big fan of Modi, India can count on me: Trump

I'm a big, big fan of Modi, India can count on me: Trump

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 18:01 IST

Taking to Truth Social on Monday evening, Trump reposted Gor's original Sunday night dispatch alongside a video snippet from the grand celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America's independence, hosted at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Big fan of Modi: Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump reposted US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s message praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighting close India-US ties.
  • Trump, during a telephonic address at an event in Bharat Mandapam, called Modi his “friend” and repeatedly described himself as a “big, big fan” of the Prime Minister.
  • The US President said India could count on him “100 per cent” and asserted that bilateral relations had “never been closer”.
  • The event marking 250 years of American independence was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Sergio Gor.

In a resounding testament to the strengthening ties between New Delhi and Washington, DC, United States President Donald Trump has publicly reaffirmed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that the South Asian nation can depend on his administration entirely.

The American leader amplified this message by sharing a social media update by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, which detailed the high praise.

 

Taking to Truth Social on Monday evening, Trump reposted Gor's original Sunday night dispatch alongside a video snippet from the grand celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America's independence, hosted at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The momentum began on Sunday when Gor took to X to share details of a personal communication from the US President.

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi...'," Gor stated.

If India ever needs help, they know where to call: Trump

During the event, the newly appointed US envoy facilitated a direct moment of diplomacy by placing his telephone against a microphone, allowing the gathered dignitaries to hear Trump's live address.

"I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody," Trump said during the call, reiterating, "I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi."

Highlighting the geopolitical alignment between the two democracies, the US President assured the audience of unwavering American backing.

"We've never been closer to India and India can count on me 100 per cent and our country," Trump asserted, adding, "If they ever need help, they know where to call -- they call right here."

The high-profile commemorative event at Bharat Mandapam saw a gathering of top diplomats, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Ambassador Gor.

Lauding his top diplomat present at the venue, Trump described Rubio as the 'greatest secretary of state in the history of the US'.

The American President wrapped up his telephonic address with a warm sign-off for his Indian counterpart, saying: "Say hello to Prime Minister Modi and let him know I'm a big fan."

Arriving in India for an official visit, Secretary Rubio also addressed the gathering, cementing the sentiment by characterising India as a vital and indispensable partner for the United States.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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