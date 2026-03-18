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Thane Hospital Found Running Unauthorised IVF Centre; Probe Ordered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 18, 2026 13:06 IST

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Following the discovery of an unauthorised IVF centre in Thane, authorities have launched a city-wide inspection of fertility clinics and sonography centres to ensure compliance with medical safety standards and combat illegal egg-selling operations.

Key Points

  • An unauthorised IVF centre was discovered operating at a hospital in Thane, leading to its immediate shutdown.
  • The Thane Municipal Corporation has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all IVF and sonography centres in the city.
  • The crackdown follows the exposure of an illegal human egg-selling racket in the Thane district.
  • Poor women were reportedly coerced into producing excess eggs for sale to childless couples, highlighting ethical concerns.
  • Authorities have launched a special campaign against illegal sonography centres to enforce medical safety regulations.

A Thane hospital has been found operating an unauthorised IVF, prompting authorities to order a comprehensive inspection of all such facilities and sonography centres in the city, officials said.

The crackdown comes against the backdrop of an illegal human "egg-selling" racket busted recently in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

 

The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) health department initiated action on March 6 by raiding the unlicensed IVF centre at a prominent local hospital, the civic body said in a release.

"The centre's approval has been cancelled and three sonography machines at the facility have been sealed," it said.

Investigation and Directives

Taking serious note of the irregularities, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar convened a high-level meeting, attended by TMC's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Prasad Patil and Shiv Sena group leader Pawan Kadam.

"The mayor has directed the administration to immediately inspect all IVF and sonography centres within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits," the release said.

She further ordered the launch of a "special campaign against illegal sonography centres" to ensure stringent compliance with medical safety norms.

Details of the Illegal Activity

During the meeting, Dr Patil said, "Poor women were being coerced into producing excess eggs through hormonal injections in exchange for money. These were then extracted and sold for lakhs of rupees to childless couples."

Oversight and Accountability

To ensure accountability, the mayor has mandated a rigorous oversight mechanism.

"The administration should monitor the investigation regularly and submit a report every week. The action taken by the health department must be continued without interruption," the release said quoting the mayor.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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