Women's Commission Probes Illegal Egg Extraction Racket in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission is investigating a shocking illegal egg extraction racket in Thane, exposing the exploitation of vulnerable women and raising serious concerns about unauthorized IVF clinics and unethical medical practices.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Maharashtra State Women's Commission is investigating an illegal human egg extraction racket in Thane, involving exploitation of vulnerable women.

An unauthorized IVF center, Malti IVF Centre, was allegedly operating in Thane, with unqualified individuals performing egg extractions.

Forged Aadhaar documents were used to bypass regulations, enabling multiple egg donation cycles from the same women.

The investigation revealed a network involving illegal sale of female eggs and a faulty drug supply chain.

Donor women were lured with financial incentives and transported to various locations for egg extraction, violating the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021.

As per officials, at least 40 women from economically vulnerable backgrounds were lured into multiple donation cycles using forged Aadhaar documents to bypass regulations. A facility identified as Malti IVF Centre, licensed only for Nashik, was allegedly operating in Thane without authorization, they added.

The case appears far more serious than believed earlier, Chakankar said.

Investigation Details

Investigation revealed that none of the five arrested accused possess medical qualifications, yet they allegedly administered hormonal injections and conducted extractions under anaesthesia, she said.

Chakankar directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and local police to verify the licenses of all sonography centres and IVF clinics in the region.

She also called for statewide raids on medical stores selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits without prescriptions.

"The illegal sale of female eggs has exposed a massive network. We will continue to follow up to ensure a thorough investigation into the masterminds and the faulty drug supply chain," Chakankar said.

The racket came to light after a woman complained she had not been paid for an egg donation, which led to a raid on the residence of the alleged kingpin, where hormonal injections were recovered.

According to police, data seized from mobile phones suggest that donor women were lured with offers of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 and then transported to Bengaluru, Telangana, Nagpur, Pune and Nashik for extraction after receiving hormonal injections.

Preliminary findings suggest over 40 women may have been exploited, with one donor allegedly subjected to egg extraction 33 times, violating the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, which permits donation only once in a lifetime, as per police.