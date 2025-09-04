HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IIT Jodhpur professor assaults director during meeting, arrested

IIT Jodhpur professor assaults director during meeting, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 11:38 IST

x

The police have arrested an assistant professor of IIT Jodhpur for allegedly abusing and manhandling the director of the institution during a departmental meeting, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The teacher was released on bail. However, later in the evening, the IIT administration suspended the teacher.

A dispute between the director Avinash Kumar Agrawal and assistant professor Deepak Kumar Arora (chemical engineering) erupted during the meeting on Wednesday morning. It led to heated arguments between the two. The verbal spat soon turned violent as Arora assaulted Agrawal. Both suffered injuries in the incident.

 

SHO (Karwad) Lekhraj Siyag said that both the director and the professor have filed counter-FIRs against each other, and an investigation has been initiated.

"Registrar Ankur Gupta lodged a complaint on behalf of director Avinash Kumar Agrawal against assistant professor Deepak Kumar Arora, accusing him of assault, obstructing government work, and using caste-related slurs to insult him. The complaint states that Arora attacked Director Agrawal, causing an injury to his foot," Siyag said.

On the other hand, Arora also lodged an FIR against the director and his associates, accusing them of wrongful confinement, obstruction of official duties, and assault.

According to sources, when the staff from the director's office tried to intervene, Arora also assaulted an employee, who sustained an injury to his arm. He allegedly used caste-based slurs against him and threatened to eliminate him and his family.

The sources said that Arora's violent outburst was sparked when the director complained about the non-performance of his department in the past five years.

However, Arora countered him, saying that even the IIT had not achieved any milestone under his stewardship since his joining as the director of the institution.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

IITs, IIMs Face UGC's Anti-Ragging Heat
IITs, IIMs Face UGC's Anti-Ragging Heat
Wife, kin thrash UP man over samosas; booked for attempt to murder
Wife, kin thrash UP man over samosas; booked for attempt to murder
Wife spots missing husband after 8 years in Instagram reel
Wife spots missing husband after 8 years in Instagram reel
Panel formed to review Puri Jagannath Temple security
Panel formed to review Puri Jagannath Temple security
'If Police Starts Deposing From Police Stations, Then Cross Examination Won't Be Possible'
'If Police Starts Deposing From Police Stations, Then Cross Examination Won't Be Possible'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Must-Have Indian Government Apps

webstory image 2

Top 10 Football Transfers This Season

webstory image 3

AKAI Introduces Affordable Smart TVs In India

VIDEOS

Heavy rain and waterlogging batter Delhi-NCR, Yamuna continues to swell3:56

Heavy rain and waterlogging batter Delhi-NCR, Yamuna...

Nature at Its Finest: Breathtaking Views of Bhaderwah-Doda1:12

Nature at Its Finest: Breathtaking Views of Bhaderwah-Doda

Sukhna Lake's Floodgates Opened After Heavy Rain In Chandigarh1:09

Sukhna Lake's Floodgates Opened After Heavy Rain In...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV