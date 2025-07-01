IITs, IIMs Face UGC's Anti-Ragging Heat

UGC pulls up IITs, IIMs, NITs, AMU and 86 other educational institutions for failing to submit anti-ragging compliance, exposing serious gaps in campus vigilance.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

India's top institutes, including the IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and AMU have landed in the University Grants Commission's crosshairs for violating anti-ragging norms.

In a startling disclosure, 89 universities and colleges failed to file mandatory affidavits, prompting show cause notices.

The lapses raise urgent questions about student safety and institutional accountability across premier campuses.

Top institutions under the scanner

In a strong reminder that campus safety cannot be taken lightly, the UGC has issued notices to 89 prominent higher educational institutions -- including the IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University -- over violations of mandatory anti-ragging regulations.

Among those named are IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIM-Ahmedabad, AIIMS Delhi, JNU, AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia, as well as several NITs, IIITs and private universities.

The compliance gaps

According to notices sent by the UGC, these institutions failed to upload essential anti-ragging compliance details on the official Web portal for the 2024-2025 session. This includes not submitting affidavits from students and parents or not properly constituting anti-ragging committees and squads -- requirements under existing regulations aimed at monitoring and preventing ragging.

The UGC, along with the ministry of education, maintains an online anti-ragging portal and helpline to track compliance and address complaints. Institutions are mandated to regularly update their data to ensure accountability.

UGC's strict ultimatum

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, as reported by multiple outlets, has given these institutions three weeks to respond with explanations.

Failure to comply could lead to further regulatory actions, underscoring the commission's zero-tolerance approach.

A persistent problem

Though ragging-related violence has reduced compared to earlier decades, incidents continue to surface, occasionally with tragic outcomes.

Experts stress that robust compliance -- through orientation sessions, active committees, visible helplines and proper grievance mechanisms -- is crucial for deterrence and early intervention.

Not just paperwork

While several institutions termed this largely an issue of administrative delays or data entry oversights, the UGC's pointed action highlights that even India's top-ranked campuses are not above scrutiny when it comes to student safety.

With the new academic season set to begin and thousands of freshers preparing to join these campuses, the episode serves as a timely warning that the fight against ragging must remain vigilant and institutionally robust.