Wife, kin thrash UP man over samosas; booked for attempt to murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes Read
September 04, 2025 00:18 IST

An FIR on charges of attempt to murder was registered on Wednesday after a man was allegedly beaten up by his wife and her relatives during a village panchayat convened over a trivial dispute of his failure to bring samosas.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The incident took place on August 30 in Sehrapur North police station limits and came to light after the victim's mother filed a written complaint on Wednesday.

According to police, Shivam, a resident of Anandpur, was assaulted by his wife Sangeeta, her parents Usha and Ramladaite, and maternal uncle Ramotar, during a panchayat held in the presence of a former village head, Avdhesh Sharma.

 

"On the basis of the complaint lodged by Vijay Kumari, mother of the victim, an FIR has been registered today against four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including attempt to murder," Circle Officer (CO) Puranpur Prateek Dahiya told PTI.

The police said, according to the complaint, the dispute started on August 30 when Sangeeta asked her husband to bring samosas, but he failed to do so.

Angered, she summoned her family the next day, leading to a violent confrontation during the panchayat on August 31.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the victim and his family members being assaulted.

The injured were admitted to the hospital and further investigation is underway, officials said.

