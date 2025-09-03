Panel formed to review Puri Jagannath Temple security

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Wednesday formed a sub-committee headed by former Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, to suggest measures to ensure full protection of the temple in view of frequent security breaches at the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

IMAGE: A view of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. Photograph: ANI Photo

The newly reconstituted SJTMC, on its first meeting held under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibya Singha Deb, the titular king of Puri, felt that a sub-committee needs to be formed as there have been several security breaches in recent months.

Murmu, who is also a former CAG, has been given the responsibility to suggest measures for the security of the shrine, which is under the scanner of terror outfits, according to intelligence agencies.

While Murmu will head the sub-committee for Jagannath temple security, he will be assisted by Puri Collector, SP and servitors.

"If required, the sub-committee may take more members to complete the task," Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, adding that the temple security matter was discussed at length at the meeting.

Padhee said a sub-committee was also formed, headed by the Puri collector, for the implementation of 'Dhadi darshan' (queue system) at Natamandap (inner sanctum area) of the shrine.

He said a total of 14 sub-committees have been formed, including four statutory sub-committees (finance, rituals, Ratna Bhandar and appeal) to advise the SJTMC on the governance and administration of different temple matters.

"The managing committee has approved implementation of the proposed 'Dhadi darshan' or queue system at the temple on a pilot basis, and preparations are being made to start it early.

"A nine-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Puri Collector for the purpose. It will assess the plan from different aspects and hold detailed discussions with all stakeholders. The focus will be on ensuring that ramps and barricades to be installed for the purpose do not affect the smooth conduct of the rituals," Padhee told reporters.

He said the committee will give suggestions and prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the proper implementation of the queue system.

"Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India has given permission for air conditioning of the Nata mandapa (dancing hall) in the temple," he said.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that efforts are on to start the 'Dhadi darshan' from September 15.

"All preparations are made, and it was awaiting the SJTMC's approval. The SJTMC will approve shifting of the hundi (donation box) from Natyamandap (dancing hall)," the minister said.

Padhee said arrangements are also made at the north door (Uttara Dwara) for the smooth 'darshan' of devotees with disabilities and elderly persons by creating ramps.

The SJTA chief said each sub-committee has members of the management committee.

Sub-committees are also formed for Sri Jagannath Tatva Research and Publication, welfare of the servitors, Lord's land protection and management, Shree Jagannath cultural, which will look into the artistic carvings done in the temple. The Gajapati Maharaja will be the chairman of this committee, while a few nominated people will be members.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Pension Trust Board Sub-committee has also been formed. Also, an institutional (Sanstha) sub committee has been formed. A Rules (Bidhi) sub-committee has also been formed, Padhee said.

For new proposals and requirements of amendments to the Sri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, the chief administrator will be the chairman, and other members will be appointed, Padhee said, adding that some prominent lawyers of the state were appointed for the protection of land property of the temple.

A Niti Coordination Committee has also been formed. The Niti administrator will be the chairman of this sub-committee, while nominated members will be members.

The first meeting of the SJTMC also thoroughly discussed the issue of the untimely Rath Yatra of ISKCON.

"The management committee has expressed dissatisfaction over the inscription of Jagannath Dham in Digha. On September 6, a press conference will be held by the Gajapati Maharaj regarding the untimely Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra. In the next phase, the instructions will be conveyed to the ISKCON governing body. It will also be seen that the word Jagannath Dham cannot be misused," Padhee said.

The management committee has also approved the proposed placement of the wheels of the Puri Chariots in the Parliament House. Discussions have also been held about the functioning of the breastfeeding centre in the temple, he said.