If you try to evict us from Mumbai...: Jarange warns govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 02, 2025 11:56 IST

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike to seek quota for Marathas, on Tuesday said he is ready for talks with the government, but asserted he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been staging a hunger strike to seek quota for Marathas, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Photograph: ANI on X

Jarange, whose agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai entered its fifth day, claimed the protesters have not violated any law and said nobody can stop Marathas from entering the state capital.

The activist also asked the Maratha protesters to maintain peace and said he will ensure the government accepts his demand for quota and issues a GR recognising Marathas as Kunbi -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

 

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan at the earliest, saying they violated conditions laid down by the protest.

Earlier, the Bombay high court on Monday asked his supporters to vacate and clean up all streets in the city by Tuesday noon and restore normalcy.

"I am ready for talks with the government," the 43-year-old activist said on the fifth day of his protest at Azad Maidan.

"I can go to any extent if you also do that. I am not moving out of here till my demands are met. If you try to arrest or evict us from Mumbai, it will be dangerous for you," he warned.

Jarange further said he wants to tell Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that he is not going out of Mumbai.

"I am confident that the high court will give poor Marathas justice. We are following all directives of the high court. There are 4,000 to 5,000 protesters. Give us homes if you wish," he said.

Jarange alleged CM Fadnavis was giving false information to the high court and that he will have to "pay a price".

He said the government should issue a GR saying it is implementing Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers to declare Marathas as Kunbis.

The notification, which extends quota benefits associated with the OBC community to the "sage-soyare" (blood relatives) of eligible Marathas, should also be implemented immediately, Jarange said.

