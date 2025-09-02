Bombay HC Order: Will Jarange Patil Vacate Mumbai?

'Given that his health is failing him, the government might, in a day or two, admit him to hospital.'

IMAGE: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange has launched an indefinite fast demanding reservation for the community. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Following the Bombay high court's directive for Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters to vacate Mumbai's streets, political analyst Vivek Bhavsar examines the immediate challenges facing the Maratha quota agitation leader.

With over 300,000 protesters having entered the financial capital, the situation presents complex law and order implications.

"The masterminds are controlling the agitation from behind the scenes," Bhavsar tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

Now that the Bombay high court has ordered Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters to vacate the streets, what are the options before the Maratha leader spearheading the agitation for quotas for Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions?

First and foremost, he will have to obey the orders of the Bombay high court. More than 300,000 to 350,000 people who have entered Mumbai will now have to leave and vacate the streets.

If this does not happen, the Mumbai police may be forced to use other measures. This could result in tension or may lead to violence.

Till date, the Maharashtra administration (led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis), very wisely had decided to let the agitation continue.

The administration had consciously avoided the use of force. The administration took every possible measure not to commit any mistake. This is because the use of force could have worsened the situation in the streets of Mumbai.

The government has intelligence that anti-social elements have infiltrated the ranks of agitators and plan to disturb the law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Who are these 'anti-social elements'?

IMAGE: Supporters of Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange gather at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, August 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government believes that anti-social elements too have entered Mumbai along with the agitators. Their intention is to create trouble in India's financial capital.

These people have plans to disrupt the supply of essentials like milk, vegetables, and fuel supply into Mumbai. They want to create chaos.

They (Manoj Jarange Patil's supporters) want to lay a systematic siege of Mumbai.

The masterminds are controlling the agitation from behind the scenes.

You have been closely watching Jarange Patil and the Maratha agitation since it first began in 2023. Do you think Jarange Patil will withdraw his agitation after the order from the Bombay high court?

Given that the Bombay high court order says that he or his supporters will not be allowed to protest at restricted places, Jarange Patil will continue with his agitation. However, his supporters will have to leave Mumbai.

Given that his health is failing him, the government might, in a day or two, admit him to hospital. This would be after his supporters vacate Mumbai. The government will most probably let him continue with his indefinite fast from hospital.

However, the government knows how important it is to move him out of Azad Maidan. He and a handful of his supporters will now have the option of continuing their protest from Azad Maidan.