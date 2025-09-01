HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Bears Brunt of Quota Agitation

Mumbai Bears Brunt of Quota Agitation

By SAHIL SALVI
September 01, 2025 19:17 IST

The Maratha reservation agitation, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, paralysed South Mumbai for the fourth day, with massive crowds choking traffic and hurting business.

Jarange Patil, who is on a fast, has threatened to stop water intake, escalating tensions.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis consults senior ministers and legal experts on extending OBC quota to Marathas, OBC groups warn against dilution of their share of reservations.

Traders report steep losses, and doctors have set up camps to treat unwell protesters, as the crisis deepens politically and economically.

 

IMAGE: Manoj Jarange Patil's supporters during the Maratha reservation protest in Mumbai. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Roads are blocked in several parts of South Mumbai because of the Maratha quota protest.

 

IMAGE: Injured protesters are shifted to hospital.

IMAGE: Protestors, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

