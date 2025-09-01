Mumbai Bears Brunt of Quota Agitation

The Maratha reservation agitation, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, paralysed South Mumbai for the fourth day, with massive crowds choking traffic and hurting business.

Jarange Patil, who is on a fast, has threatened to stop water intake, escalating tensions.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis consults senior ministers and legal experts on extending OBC quota to Marathas, OBC groups warn against dilution of their share of reservations.

Traders report steep losses, and doctors have set up camps to treat unwell protesters, as the crisis deepens politically and economically.

