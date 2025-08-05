HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
If we can come together....: Raj Thackeray calls for unity within MNS

If we can come together....: Raj Thackeray calls for unity within MNS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 05, 2025 01:26 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday asked party activists to take a cue from himself and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Uddhav Thackeray, who came together after 20 years, and stop intra-party bickering.

IMAGE: Raj and Uddhav Thackeray greet the gathering at the Marathi Vijay Diwas rally at NSCI Dome in Worli, central Mumbai, July 5, 2025. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The MNS chief addressed a gathering of party workers in Mumbai.

An MNS functionary said Raj Thackeray asked party workers to focus on strengthening the organisation ahead of elections to local bodies.

 

He also asked us to take along those party workers who have not been active for different reasons.

"He (Thackeray) asked party workers to end internal bickering. Rajsaheb said if he and Uddhav Thackeray can come together after 20 years, then why can't the party workers put an end to their disputes," the functionary said.

Estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav, shared a political stage last month to celebrate the Maharashtra government's rollback of two contentious GRs on a three-language formula for students of classes 1 to 5 amid Hindi "imposition" controversy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
