Rediff.com  » News » 'If harassment leads to...': Lalu's daughter warns Centre amid CBI questioning

'If harassment leads to...': Lalu's daughter warns Centre amid CBI questioning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2023 17:39 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, who had donated her kidney to her father, on Tuesday charged the ruling dispensation at the Centre with "harassment" of the ailing septuagenarian.

Singapore-based Acharya took to Twitter to express her anguish over Prasad's interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the land for jobs case in Delhi, pertaining to his tenure as the railway minister.

"These people are harassing papa. If the harassment leads to any problem, we will rock the seat of power in Delhi. Patience is running out", tweeted Acharya, upon learning that the agency, which had on Monday questioned her mother Rabri Devi at the latter's Patna residence, was now at elder sister Misa Bharti's Delhi house.

 

Prasad underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore last year and returned to India a month ago. In view of the high risk of infections, the mass leader has chosen to stay away from his home state and convalesce at the residence of Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Acharya, who despite not being in politics did not shy away from taking up cudgel on behalf of her family on social media, added in another emotional tweet "I will not spare anybody if something untoward happens to my father. It should be remembered that time is powerful".

Notably, family and supporters of Prasad allege that the legal wrangles are a result of the political vendetta of the BJP to which the RJD president has remained opposed all through his life.

The BJP, however, rubbishes the charge pointing out that the former chief minister of Bihar has been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases which were lodged when the Centre was ruled by a coalition of which RJD was a part.

During the questioning, being videographed, Prasad was confronted with some documents in a room where he is quarantined post his kidney transplant surgery, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
