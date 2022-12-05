News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lalu's kidney transplant in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

Lalu's kidney transplant in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2022 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Monday underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from the video posted by Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) on Twitter.

Yadav, who has been by his ailing father's side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery.

'After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well,' he tweeted, sharing a video of his father at the hospital.

 

Serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is out on bail granted by the court on medical grounds.

Prayer congregations were held in several parts of the state for the legendary leader as also his daughter, who has won accolades for her brave decision.

From 'havan' to 'Mahamrityunjay jaap', temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader who has been known for his own religiosity.

At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna high court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader who is often eulogised for his unwavering commitment to secularism.

"May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini," said state RJD president Jagadanand Singh at the party headquarters in Patna, where workers erupted in joy upon hearing that the supremo was in good shape.

In her early 40s and married to a Singapore-based software professional, Rohini has been winning accolades for her dedication towards her father and the composure she has shown in the face of her potentially risky decision.

"Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck," she had tweeted with characteristic chirpiness before going under the knife, sharing pictures of herself and her father at the hospital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lalu Yadav Is Back Where He Belongs
Lalu Yadav Is Back Where He Belongs
'Lalu Prasad Yadav' to join race for President
'Lalu Prasad Yadav' to join race for President
Can Lalu still change Bihar's power dynamics?
Can Lalu still change Bihar's power dynamics?
Sobhita Goes Home!
Sobhita Goes Home!
SC junks plea saying Shah Jahan didn't build Taj Mahal
SC junks plea saying Shah Jahan didn't build Taj Mahal
Gujarat vote done, Modi opens BJP poll meet in Delhi
Gujarat vote done, Modi opens BJP poll meet in Delhi
Modi's brother gets emotional: 'I told him...'
Modi's brother gets emotional: 'I told him...'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Lalu returns to Patna as Bihar politics heats up

Lalu returns to Patna as Bihar politics heats up

Watch: Lalu flaunts his jeep-driving skills in Patna

Watch: Lalu flaunts his jeep-driving skills in Patna

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances