IDF strikes over 200 Iranian targets, 140 Hezbollah sites

The military announced that they had 'STRUCK: 200+ Iranian regime infrastructure targets across Iran, and 140+ Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon'.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have conducted a massive military operation targeting more than 200 infrastructure sites within Iran and an additional 140 Hezbollah assets across Lebanon.

Key Points The precision strikes were aimed at dismantling long-range strike capabilities and defensive networks belonging to the IRGC.

Expanding on the specifics of the operation within Iran, the military identified several high-value locations that were neutralised.

The IDF confirmed hits on 'sites for the production, storage, and development of ballistic missiles intended to target aircraft'.

In a detailed update shared in a post on X, the military announced that they had "STRUCK: 200+ Iranian regime infrastructure targets across Iran, and 140+ Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon".

The precision strikes were aimed at dismantling long-range strike capabilities and defensive networks belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Expanding on the specifics of the operation within Iran, the military identified several high-value locations that were neutralised.

"Among the targets struck" in Iran were "a central Islamic IRGC site where a variety of weapons were stored", as well as "IRGC air defence systems".

Furthermore, the IDF confirmed hits on "sites for the production, storage, and development of ballistic missiles intended to target aircraft".

The aerial campaign extended significantly into Lebanese territory to degrade the operational capacity of Hezbollah.

The military stated that the targets in Lebanon included a "Hezbollah terrorist training site" and several "Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and launch sites".

The operation also specifically focused on the group's elite military leadership and specialised units.

According to the official statement, the strikes successfully hit "Hezbollah's Radwan Force HQs", marking a significant blow to the organisation's command structure amidst the ongoing regional escalation.

This wider offensive follows a specific surge on Friday, where the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that it had carried out over 70 strikes across western and central Iran.

These operations targeted ballistic missile launch sites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

According to the IDF, these targeted strikes were part of a continuous effort to degrade Iran's military capabilities and reduce threats to Israeli civilians.

The military further clarified in a post on X that they have completed more than 70 strikes targeting dozens of objectives, including "launch sites where ballistic missile launchers threatening the State of Israel are stored" and sites for the air defence array.

The IDF emphasised the relentless nature of the campaign, stating, "The IDF continues to strike nonstop at the fire and defence arrays of the Iranian terror regime across Iran."

Adding political and economic weight to these military updates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that the strikes have dealt a severe blow to Iran's industrial base.

He informed that 70 per cent of Iran's steel production capacity has been destroyed, a move intended to deprive the IRGC of "both funding sources and the ability to produce large quantities of weapons".

In a video message shared by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu described the degradation of the steel sector as a "tremendous achievement".

He also highlighted the international cooperation backing these moves, stating, "Together with our American friends, we are continuing to crush the terrorist regime in Iran. We are eliminating commanders and bombing bridges and infrastructure."

Netanyahu further noted that in full coordination between himself, President Trump, the IDF and the US military, they would continue to "crush Iran".

He asserted that while the Iranian regime is currently weaker than ever, Israel stands "stronger than ever".

Shifting focus back to the northern front, the Prime Minister shared operational updates from Lebanon, noting that the IDF is "continuing to forcefully strike at Hezbollah" to protect northern communities.

He also lauded the citizens of Israel for their steadfastness and for following the instructions of the Home Front Command even during the Passover Seder night.