Israel strikes 200 targets, Iran warns of retaliation

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said it struck several targets in Tehran, Shiraz and Ahvaz simultaneously over the past 24 hours, targeting sites linked to Iran's ballistic missile programme, air defence systems and military headquarters.

IMAGE: A security personnel stands guard as Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, on March 13, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al Marjani/Reuters

Key Points

An underground ballistic missile facility in Shiraz and air defence sites in Tehran were among the targets hit.

Drone interceptions reported in Saudi Arabia, while debris from an aerial interception caused minor damage in Dubai city centre.

Iran warned it could target regional oil and gas infrastructure linked to the US and its allies if its energy facilities are attacked.

The conflict has reportedly killed over 1,300 people and injured more than 10,000, raising fears of wider regional escalation.

Israel on Friday said its air force carried out multiple waves of strikes on key Iranian military infrastructure, even as tensions escalated across West Asia with drone interceptions reported in Saudi Arabia and debris from an aerial interception falling in central Dubai.

According to the Israeli military, dozens of fighter jets conducted extensive sorties guided by military intelligence, dropping munitions on more than 200 targets in western and central Iran.

Among the sites hit was an underground facility in Shiraz allegedly used for the production and storage of ballistic missiles intended to be launched towards Israel.

Israel hits defence infrastructure in Iran

In Tehran, Israel said it targeted facilities linked to Iran's air defence network, including a central command base.

Several locations involved in producing combat equipment, missile components and air defence systems were also struck.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) further claimed that it destroyed the 'Taleghan' compound, which it alleged had been used by Iran to advance nuclear weapons-related capabilities and conduct sensitive experiments linked to the covert AMAD project in the early 2000s.

The military also reported operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, claiming the killing of several senior commanders including Abu Dharr Mohammadi, described as the operations commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' missile unit within Hezbollah.

Saudi, Dubai intercept drone attacks

Meanwhile, the conflict's impact was felt across the wider Gulf region.

Authorities in Dubai said debris from the interception of an aerial threat caused minor damage to a building facade in the city centre but resulted in no injuries.

Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting several drones targeting areas across the kingdom, including two that were destroyed in the Al-Kharj governorate and others in the eastern and central regions.

Iran warns of retaliation if energy infrastructure attacked

Amid the escalating hostilities, Iran's military warned that any attack on its energy infrastructure or ports would trigger a 'crushing and devastating response'.

A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters said Tehran could retaliate by targeting oil and gas infrastructure across the region linked to the United States and its allies.

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the strategic Strait of Hormuz would remain a pressure point during the conflict, although Iran's ambassador to the United Nations later said Tehran had no intention of closing the vital shipping route and remained committed to freedom of navigation.

The conflict intensified after joint US-Israeli military operations killed Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last month.

According to reports, the ongoing strikes have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths and over 10,000 injuries.

Security concerns have also spread to Iraq, where a French soldier was killed in an attack near Erbil while several others were injured.

Italy has begun organising the withdrawal of some of its troops stationed at a military base in the region amid rising risks.

The developments come as Iran continues to launch drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Iraq and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.