Home  » News » Mayhem Continues In The Middle East

Mayhem Continues In The Middle East

By REDIFF NEWS
March 06, 2026 07:07 IST

Tensions escalated dramatically on March 5, 2026, as the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory explosions across Tehran, Sanandaj, and beyond.

The conflict sent shockwaves across the region, with Israeli forces re-engaging Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Iranian warship attacked off Sri Lanka's coast, and strikes reported in the UAE and Azerbaijan. These images capture the unfolding crisis across multiple countries simultaneously.

Key Points

  • The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on March 5, 2026, escalating tensions across the Middle East.
  • Explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran and Sanandaj, following retaliatory attacks.
  • The conflict spread across the region, with clashes involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and strikes reported in the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

People react following an explosion in Tehran, Iran

IMAGE: People react following an explosion in Tehran, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran

IMAGE: An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

A black flag and an Iranian flag flutter in Tehran, Iran

IMAGE: A black flag and an Iranian flag flutters in the wind in Tehran, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Damaged building after an Israeli strike in Choueifat, Lebanon

IMAGE: A damaged building after an Israeli strike in Choueifat, Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ahmad Al Kerdi/Reuters

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

A drone explodes at the airport of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan

IMAGE: A drone explodes at Nakhchivan airport, Azerbaijan, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released March 5, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

An injured Iranian sailor at Galle National Hospital, Sri Lanka

IMAGE: An injured Iranian sailor is moved on a stretcher at the Galle National Hospital, where the sailors are receiving treatment, following a US submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters

Security personnel stand guard at Galle National Hospital, Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as an ambulance enters inside the Galle National Hospital, following a US submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters

People look at missile damage in central Israel

IMAGE: People look at the damage caused by missiles launched from Iran in central Israel, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israeli military vehicles on the Israel-Lebanon border

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles on a road on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, March 5, 2026, amid an escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel. Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

Israeli soldiers look towards Lebanon from the border

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers look towards Lebanon, amid an escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, by the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Lebanon as seen from Marjayoun

IMAGE: Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Karamallah Daher/Reuters

An Israeli tank manoeuvres in Lebanon

IMAGE: An Israeli tank manouvers in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

An Israeli military vehicle manoeuvres in Lebanon

IMAGE: An Israeli military vehicle manouvers in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

An Israeli tank manoeuvres in Lebanon near the border

IMAGE: An Israeli tank manouvers in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Lebanon

IMAGE: Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

A Lebanese army vehicle

IMAGE: A Lebanese army vehicle carries a cannon along a road, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in Marjayoun, Lebanon, March 5, 2026.Photograph: Karamallah Daher/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

