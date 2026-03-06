Mayhem Continues In The Middle East

Tensions escalated dramatically on March 5, 2026, as the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory explosions across Tehran, Sanandaj, and beyond.

The conflict sent shockwaves across the region, with Israeli forces re-engaging Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Iranian warship attacked off Sri Lanka's coast, and strikes reported in the UAE and Azerbaijan. These images capture the unfolding crisis across multiple countries simultaneously.

Key Points The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on March 5, 2026, escalating tensions across the Middle East.

Explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran and Sanandaj, following retaliatory attacks.

The conflict spread across the region, with clashes involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and strikes reported in the UAE and Azerbaijan.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: People react following an explosion in Tehran, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

IMAGE: A black flag and an Iranian flag flutters in the wind in Tehran, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged building after an Israeli strike in Choueifat, Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ahmad Al Kerdi/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone explodes at Nakhchivan airport, Azerbaijan, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released March 5, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

IMAGE: An injured Iranian sailor is moved on a stretcher at the Galle National Hospital, where the sailors are receiving treatment, following a US submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as an ambulance enters inside the Galle National Hospital, following a US submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Thilina Kaluthotage/Reuters

IMAGE: People look at the damage caused by missiles launched from Iran in central Israel, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles on a road on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, March 5, 2026, amid an escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel. Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers look towards Lebanon, amid an escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, by the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Karamallah Daher/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank manouvers in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli military vehicle manouvers in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank manouvers in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A Lebanese army vehicle carries a cannon along a road, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in Marjayoun, Lebanon, March 5, 2026. Photograph: Karamallah Daher/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff