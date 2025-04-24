HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IB officer killed in Pahalgam planned Vaishno Devi trip with parents

IB officer killed in Pahalgam planned Vaishno Devi trip with parents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2025 12:22 IST
April 24, 2025 12:22 IST

Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Manish Ranjan, who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, had planned to take his parents to the Vaishno Devi shrine after returning from this vacation, one of his friends recounted.

IMAGE: ​​​​​​​Traders holding placards during their protest against Pahalgam attack, in Srinagar on Wednesday April 23, 2025. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, who was at the Ranchi airport on Thursday morning to receive Ranjan's mortal remains, said he was a meritorious student.

"His father recently retired as the headmaster of the Hindi High School in Jhalda. Ranjan had planned to take his parents to Vaishno Devi after this vacation," he said.

 

Ranjan, a section officer with the IB posted in Hyderabad, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack on Tuesday.

"We had never thought such a gruesome incident would take place. People say terrorists have no religion, but innocent people were brutally killed because of their religion," said another friend, Aditya Sharma, who also came to the Ranchi airport to take his mortal remains to his native place in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party president Babulal Marandi was among the leaders and administrative officers who paid homage to Ranjan at the airport.

Marandi said the way innocent people were killed on the basis of their religion is not pardonable.

"The perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice by the government. The masterminds of the attack will also not be spared," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
