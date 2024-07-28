2 girls die as IAS coaching centre's basement floods

Two civil services aspirants, both girls, died and another was missing after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at the coaching institute in Old Rajender Nagar, after rainwater filled its basement, New Delhi, July 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from the Rau's IAS Study Circle at about 7 pm.

"We received a call at 7 pm regarding a basement of a coaching institute being flooded. The caller told us that there was a possibility that some people were trapped.

"We are investigating how the entire basement was flooded. It appeared that the basement got flooded very fast due to which some people were trapped inside," DCP (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan told reporters.

A fire department official said that a total of five tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water when they arrived.

The bodies of two female students were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the official said.

However, one student is still missing. The rescue operation was continuing past midnight, they said.

Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours on the incident.

"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Atishi posted on X.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the basement housed a library where several students were present. Water suddenly started flooding the basement. Ropes were used to evacuate the trapped students, the officials said.

The furniture in the coaching centre started floating when it was flooded and this created obstruction in the rescue operation, a police officer said.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate that had electricity running through it following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area

BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa claimed that 18 people were still trapped but there was no official confirmation.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the site and blamed the AAP administration for the incident, saying the local MLA had ignored repeated appeals by locals to get the drains cleaned.