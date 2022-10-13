IAF Shows Its Fighting Skills

Glimpses from the Indian Air Force air show in Udhampur:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, addresses the media at the headquarters of the Air Officer Commanding Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in Udhampur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi with Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran at the Udhampur Air Force Station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Visitors pose for a photograph with the IAF's Chinook helicopter at the Udhampur Air Force Station. Photograph: ANI Photo

