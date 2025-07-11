IAF names pilots killed in Rajasthan Jaguar crash

The two Indian Air Force pilots who died in a crash of a Jaguar fighter jet near Churu in Rajasthan a day ago have been identified as Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A view of the spot where an IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Churu, Rajasthan, July 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The IAF has also said that a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The names of the two pilots were released by the IAF on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the IAF said: "The pilots who attained 'veergati' in yesterday's Jaguar crash were -- Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh."

However, it does not mention the age of the two pilots.

On Wednesday, it said, "An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today."

The IAF also said that it "deeply regrets" the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief.