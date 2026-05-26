IAF Evacuates NCC Cadets From Violence-Hit Manipur

The swift operation ensured that the cadets would safely reach their destinations in time for their examinations, bringing relief to anxious parents.

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force provided timely airlift assistance to NCC cadets stranded in Imphal after the completion of the Air Wing NCC Camp on May 20, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy National Cadet Corps/X

Key Points Indian Air Force evacuated 132 NCC cadets from Imphal amid worsening security conditions and severe movement restrictions in Manipur.

NCC Directorate said the evacuation operation was coordinated with senior NCC headquarters and Eastern Air Command officials.

Bandhs and economic blockades across Manipur have stranded over 2,000 trucks on National Highway-2 amid violence fears.

The crisis intensified after armed miscreants attacked civilian vehicles on May 13, leaving three civilians dead and four injured.

Kuki and Naga organisations traded allegations over missing persons as shutdowns and protests continued across several violence-hit districts.

Cadets airlifted to Guwahati and Jorhat as security situation worsens

With Manipur reeling under bandhs and economic blockades triggered by a deepening hostage crisis, 132 NCC cadets attending the North Eastern Region Flying Camp in Imphal were evacuated to Guwahati and Jorhat by the Indian Air Force.

The cadets had been participating in the camp held from May 11 to May 20, 2026, when the deteriorating law and order situation and restrictions on road movement prompted authorities to launch an emergency evacuation operation.

The NCC Directorate North Eastern Region confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that the evacuation was being carried out in coordination with the IAF and senior NCC headquarters.

NCC, Air Force coordinate emergency operation

'In the true spirit of jointmanship and commitment towards the safety of youth, 132 NCC cadets attending the NER Flying Camp at Imphal are undergoing emergency evacuation to Guwahati and Jorhat by the Indian Air Force, amidst the prevailing security situation and restrictions on road movement,' the NCC Directorate posted.

The directorate said the evacuation plan was prepared in consultation with the Headquarters Director General NCC and coordinated with Eastern Air Command Headquarters.

Officials said the swift operation ensured that the cadets would safely reach their destinations in time for their examinations, bringing relief to anxious parents.

The NCC Directorate thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the ministry of defence and the IAF for their prompt response and support in ensuring the safety of the cadets.

Manipur gripped by bandhs and economic blockades

The evacuation comes as Manipur faces mounting unrest due to a hostage crisis involving rival tribal groups.

Both Naga-dominated and Kuki-dominated areas in the state have been witnessing shutdowns and economic blockades, severely affecting transportation and supply chains.

More than 2,000 trucks remain stranded along National Highway-2, one of Manipur's key lifelines, amid fears of violence and restrictions on movement.

The crisis escalated after unknown armed miscreants ambushed civilian vehicles on May 13, killing three civilians and injuring four others.

Rival groups trade claims over missing persons

The United Naga Council, the apex body representing Nagas in Manipur, has claimed that six Naga men are being held captive by Kuki groups.

On the other hand, Kuki organisations have alleged that 14 members of their community are missing and are in the custody of Naga groups.

According to the Manipur home department, initial reports suggested that more than 38 people had gone missing following the violence. Authorities later stated that 32 individuals had since returned.

Kuki shutdown extended again

Amid continuing tensions, Kuki Inpi Manipur, one of the apex organisations of the Kuki tribal community, extended the ongoing shutdown across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas by another 48 hours.

The organisation said the protest would continue over the alleged detention of 14 members of the community since May 13.

This marks the fourth extension of the shutdown, further intensifying disruptions across several districts of the state.

Officials said security forces remain on high alert as efforts continue to trace missing persons and restore normalcy in the violence-hit regions of Manipur.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff