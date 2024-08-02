News
Rediff.com  » News » IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims

IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 02, 2024 14:29 IST
The Indian Air Force's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first round.

IMAGE: Stranded pilgrims and devotees are being evacuated after a cloudburst struck Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag. Photograph: ANI Photo

The route suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night.

Ten pilgrims were airlifted by MI17 helicopter on Friday morning and dropped at Gauchar airstrip, officials in Rudraprayag said.

 

Two helpline numbers -- 7579257572 and 01364-233387 -- and one emergency number 112 have also been issued by the district administration to help people get information about their stranded kin among the pilgrims, they said.

The pilgrims had got stranded beyond Bhimbali along Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 metre stretch of the road was washed out by the violent currents of the Mandakini on Wednesday night.

The trek route to the Himalayan temple is blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali.

However, the stranded pilgrims are safe, officials said. About 5,000 food packets have been distributed among them.

The yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold for the time being, with an advisory of the district administration asking pilgrims to wait wherever they are till the route is cleared of debris and restored.

Aerial and surface rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Thursday had led to the safe evacuation of more than 3,000 pilgrims.

Chinook and MI17 helicopters were sent in to speed up the ongoing rescue operations after the PMO took an update on the situation in the state on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
