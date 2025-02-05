HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'I Was Filled With Devotion'

'I Was Filled With Devotion'

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2025 14:52 IST

x

'May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony.'

Narendra D Modi, 74, the prime minister of India, performed an important ritual at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, when he took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

'Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion,' Modi tweeted.

'May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony.'

 

IMAGE: Modi in deep prayer after the dip in the Sangam, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: Modi performs aarti on the banks of the Ganga, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam
Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam
Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh
Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
A Gen Z Influencer Goes To The Maha Kumbh
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bumrah's 10 Best Wickets in Tests!

webstory image 2

10 Cheat Foods Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 3

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

VIDEOS

Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh1:00

Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh

PM Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking holy dip in Prayagraj2:55

PM Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking...

Kejriwal with parents in wheelchair arrive to cast vote3:46

Kejriwal with parents in wheelchair arrive to cast vote

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD