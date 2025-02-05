'I Was Filled With Devotion'

'May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony.'

Narendra D Modi, 74, the prime minister of India, performed an important ritual at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, when he took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

'Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion,' Modi tweeted.

IMAGE: Modi in deep prayer after the dip in the Sangam, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi performs aarti on the banks of the Ganga, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

