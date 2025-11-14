I bow to people, says Nitish; thanks Modi, allies

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked people of the state for giving a 'landslide' victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the assembly polls.

IMAGE: A view of the hoarding with '25 se 30, phir se Nitish' at the Kotwali area of Patna. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The ruling alliance achieved a thumping majority in the elections by 'demonstrating complete unity'.

In a post on X on Friday, Kumar wrote, 'People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks.'

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state.

'The NDA alliance is set to achieve a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance -- Chirag Paswan Ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji and Upendra Kushwaha Ji. With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,' he wrote on the social media platform.