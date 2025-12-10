I am only a partner: Arrested co-owner of Goa nightclub

Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, said that he is "only a partner" as he was brought to Delhi's Anti Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the blaze that killed 25 people.

IMAGE: Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub. Photograph: ANI on X

Gupta, wearing a mask and covering most of his face, made the brief remark while entering the Crime Branch office at Sunlight Colony.

Sources said he was questioned by Goa Police and it initiated formal procedures to apprehend him and seek a transit remand. The sources said that Gupta had been evading from investigators since the December 6 blaze in north Goa's Arpora area.

"A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him after Goa Police failed to find him in Delhi during their first search. He was later located at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, where he had reportedly admitted himself citing spine-related medical issues. After medical clearance, he was detained and brought to the Crime Branch office for further procedures," the source added.

He said that Gupta is likely to be placed under arrest once Goa Police completes the formalities for transit remand.

Goa Police has already arrested five staff members of the nightclub --? chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli -- in connection with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, two owners of the nightclub, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, left India shortly after the incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

The source said that Gupta will face detailed questioning in Goa about the club's management, operational responsibilities and fire-safety compliance.