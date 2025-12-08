HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa nightclub fire: Accused owners fled to Phuket, say cops

December 08, 2025 21:21 IST

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, fled to Phuket hours after the tragedy, Goa Police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

"Goa Police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of the CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 persons.

The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Five injured people were undergoing treatment at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

 

After registering an FIR against them, a Look Out Circular was issued against them by December 7 by the Bureau of Intelligence (BOI) at the request of the Goa Police.

The Bureau of Immigration at Mumbai was contacted, and it was found that both the accused had taken the 6E 1073 flight to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, immediately after the fire incident, which occurred around midnight, the officer said.

He said the Goa Police had immediately dispatched a team to Delhi to conduct raids on the addresses of the accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

"Since they were not available, a notice under the appropriate sections of law was pasted on the gate of their house. This shows their intent to avoid the police investigation," he said.

Goa Police have obtained transit remand of Bharat Kohli, an employee of the club, and are bringing him to Goa.

He also said that the postmortem on all 25 deceased has been completed and bodies handed over to their families.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
