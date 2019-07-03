Am no longer Cong chief, party must quickly decide successor: Rahul

July 03, 2019 15:26 IST

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is no longer Congress president and the party's working committee should meet immediately to decide on his successor.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House during the ongoing budget session in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Gandhi told reporters he has already resigned and the Congress Working Committee should make the appointment soon.

"I am no longer the Congress president. I have already resigned. The CWC should convene a meeting immediately and decide on the new Congress president," he said when asked about the future course of the party.

The Wayanad lawmaker, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than what the party won in 2014 polls.

However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC.

So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old to rethink his decision, he has remained unfazed.

Supporters sat on a strike outside party headquarters on Tuesday, urging Gandhi to rescind his resignation.

With inputs from ANI